6 things you can do to protect your pets in the frigid weather

Be sure to protect your pets from the frigid cold forecast in the coming week. Tips include limiting walks to 10 minutes. Daily Herald file photo

Dangerously low temperatures forecast for the coming week and wind chills that will make it feel as cold as minus-25 degrees this weekend will make being outside tough on everyone but especially pets.

Cook County Animal and Rabies Control officials remind pet-owners to take special precautions to keep furry friends safe during this extremely cold and dangerous weather.

• Bring all pets indoors during subzero weather.

• Salt and ice can irritate your dog's footpads so provide foot coverings or avoid salt when possible. Wash your dog's paws with warm water when you return home.

• Limit the time dogs and cats are outdoors. Walks should not exceed 10 minutes in subzero temperatures. Check their pads when you get home and wash with warm (not hot) moist towels.

• Keep pets leashed so they don't become lost.

• Keep yourself and your dog are safe by wearing reflective gear, such as clothing, leash, collar, etc.

• Properly secure potentially poisonous material, such as antifreeze, which is extremely toxic. Clean up all antifreeze spills immediately.