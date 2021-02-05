 

6 things you can do to protect your pets in the frigid weather

  • Be sure to protect your pets from the frigid cold forecast in the coming week. Tips include limiting walks to 10 minutes.

    Be sure to protect your pets from the frigid cold forecast in the coming week. Tips include limiting walks to 10 minutes. Daily Herald file photo

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/5/2021 10:58 AM

Dangerously low temperatures forecast for the coming week and wind chills that will make it feel as cold as minus-25 degrees this weekend will make being outside tough on everyone but especially pets.

Cook County Animal and Rabies Control officials remind pet-owners to take special precautions to keep furry friends safe during this extremely cold and dangerous weather.

 

• Bring all pets indoors during subzero weather.

• Salt and ice can irritate your dog's footpads so provide foot coverings or avoid salt when possible. Wash your dog's paws with warm water when you return home.

• Limit the time dogs and cats are outdoors. Walks should not exceed 10 minutes in subzero temperatures. Check their pads when you get home and wash with warm (not hot) moist towels.

• Keep pets leashed so they don't become lost.

• Keep yourself and your dog are safe by wearing reflective gear, such as clothing, leash, collar, etc.

• Properly secure potentially poisonous material, such as antifreeze, which is extremely toxic. Clean up all antifreeze spills immediately.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 