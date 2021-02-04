COVID-19 update: 1 million Illinoisans now have gotten at least one vaccine dose so far

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,328 Thursday with 69 more people dying, as the state hit a milestone with over 1 million residents receiving one dose of a lifesaving virus vaccine.

IDPH data shows that 1,028,034 Illinoisans have gotten one vaccine shot as of Thursday, or nearly one in every 12 residents.

Both Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.'s vaccines require two doses, several weeks apart, to be most effective.

In the last 24 hours, 62,318 Illinoisans got COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 46,709, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The federal government has delivered 2,125,650 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 1,156,453 doses have been administered as of Wednesday night.

So far, 256,839 people -- 2.02% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated.

It's a sign of progress with thousands desperate to be inoculated.

A Cook County Department of Public Health vaccine website weathered 65,810 hits in one minute on Tuesday from people seeking shots at a new vaccination site at Triton College in River Grove.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,341 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.4% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,137,559 and 19,444 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 101,307 virus tests in the last 24 hours.