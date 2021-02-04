Arlington Heights couple dead after fire breaks out in home

Fire trucks line the road near the scene of a fatal fire Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Spruce Terrace in Arlington Heights. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Water drips as a firefighter separates hoses after battling a blaze that broke out Thursday morning at a home in the 1900 block of Spruce Terrace in Arlington Heights. Authorities say two people died in the fire. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Firefighters remove a ladder from the scene of a fatal fire Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Spruce Terrace in Arlington Heights. Several fire departments responded, including Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect and Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Firefighters perform clean up work Thursday after putting out a house fire in the 1900 block of Spruce Terrace in Arlington Heights. Two people were killed in the blaze, officials said. John Starks | Staff Photographer

An Arlington Heights couple is dead after fire broke out in their home Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported by a neighbor on the 1900 block of Spruce Terrace who called 911 at 8:16 a.m., saying that flames and smoke could be seen coming from the single-family home, according to police.

First responding police officers were unable to enter the house due to the heavy smoke and fire. The first firefighters on the scene searched the residence and found the victims: a 75-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife, authorities said.

They were taken to Northwest Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and pronounced dead by emergency room staff shortly after arrival, officials said.

No one else was in the house, and no firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

Firefighters attacked the flames and brought the fire under control by 8:44 a.m., officials said.

Preliminary evidence suggests the fire started in the kitchen, but the origin and cause of the fire

remain under investigation by the fire department, police forensic technicians, and Office of the State Fire Marshal.

No fire or smoke damage was visible from the front of the 2-story brick house, but several windows were broken as firefighters went inside.

Some two dozen fire trucks responded, including from Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect and Palatine. The residential block, located just north of Palatine Road and east of Arlington Heights Road, was closed off amid the large response from area fire departments. Sidewalks covered with water had turned to ice as firefighters extended hose lines to the fire.

It is the third deadly residential fire in the Northwest suburbs in a little more than a week. A Des Plaines mother and four daughters 6 years old and younger died Jan. 27 in an apartment fire blamed on a space heater. And an Inverness couple were found dead Sunday after one of them set fire to their home, authorities said. The husband died from smoke inhalation and his wife from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police reported.