Des Plaines man charged with DUI after hitting trooper's vehicle

Authorities say Mariusz K. Habczyk, 43, of Des Plaines crashed his Audi into the back of an Illinois state trooper's vehicle Tuesday night on northbound Interstate 90 at River Road. Courtesy of Illinois State Police

An Illinois State Police trooper parked alongside I-90 was injured Tuesday night when a Des Plaines man who was driving drunk crashed into the back of his squad car, authorities said.

The trooper was parked in a turnaround on the left shoulder of I-90 at River Road with the rear emergency lights on the car activated at 10:33 p.m. That's when Marius K. Habczyk, 43, crashed a gray Audi into the back of the trooper's squad car, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. The Audi rolled over and came to rest on its roof. Both Habczyk and the trooper were temporarily trapped inside their vehicles, the release said.

Both Habczyk and the trooper were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Habczyk was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane usage, the news release said.

Habczyk was also cited for violating "Scott's Law," which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights on, the news release said. Someone who violates this law faces a fine of $250 to $10,000 for a first offense.