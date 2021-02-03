Crews battle Ingleside house fire
Updated 2/3/2021 10:33 PM
Fox Lake firefighters battled an Ingleside house fire for several hours Wednesday, authorities said.
Firefighters arrived at 36150 Mary Court at 2:58 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames, Battalion Chief Tom Preidis said.
The area doesn't have fire hydrants, so crews had to transport water to the scene, and eventually the house collapsed, he said.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire was unclear late Wednesday night, Preidis said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.