Crews battle Ingleside house fire

Fox Lake firefighters battled an Ingleside house fire for several hours Wednesday, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at 36150 Mary Court at 2:58 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames, Battalion Chief Tom Preidis said.

The area doesn't have fire hydrants, so crews had to transport water to the scene, and eventually the house collapsed, he said.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire was unclear late Wednesday night, Preidis said.