More snow later this week? Yes, and there's arctic air behind it

Another round of snow is in the forecast for the suburbs, with a blast of arctic air to follow, the National Weather Service is saying.

The suburbs could see 2-plus inches of snow starting Thursday and continuing into Friday morning.

Wind gusts over 30 mph could lead to blowing snow and poor visibility.

Temperatures are expected to plummet Friday with subzero wind chills possible Friday morning.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the teens.

A blast of Arctic air is forecast to hit the area Saturday and Sunday.

Wind chills of -20 to -30 are possible, the weather service says.

More snow is possible Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday and Monday are expected to stay in the single digits.