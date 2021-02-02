COVID-19 update: 32,559 vaccine doses given, 47 more deaths, 2,304 new cases

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,304 Tuesday with 47 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Monday, 32,559 people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 44,139.

The state has received 1,951,925 doses of vaccine since distribution began in mid-December and 1,028,969 people have been inoculated.

So far, 227,362 people -- 1.78% of Illinois' 12.7 million residents -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,447 COVID-19 patients as of Monday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate is now at 3.9%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,130,917 and 19,306 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 60,899 virus tests in the last 24 hours.