COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Feb. 2

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Suburbs' portion There have been 481,648 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's almost 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 7,998 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.4% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 219,772 cases and 4,244 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 235,366 cases and 4,657 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 8,016 cases and 200 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,603 cases and 55 deaths in Palatine, 5,340 cases and 117 deaths in Arlington Heights, 4,969 cases and 65 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,115 cases and 44 deaths in Mount Prospect, 3,993 and 61 deaths in Streamwood, 3,670 cases and 58 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,634 cases and 113 deaths in Wheeling, 3,525 cases and 95 deaths in Glenview, 2,566 cases and 105 deaths in Northbrook, 2,504 cases and 63 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,335 cases and 27 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,211 cases and 43 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,263 cases and 15 deaths in Prospect Heights, 964 cases and 32 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 72,732 cases and 1,111 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Monday, according to the county: 5,839 cases and 121 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,222 cases and 33 deaths in Addison, 3,790 cases and 38 deaths in West Chicago, 3,700 cases and 51 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,692 cases and 51 deaths in Wheaton, 3,583 cases and 49 deaths in Lombard, 3,540 cases and 57 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,397 cases and 23 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,719 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,617 cases and 35 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,155 cases and 17 deaths in Villa Park, 2,035 cases and 36 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,738 cases and 16 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 56,271 cases with 875 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 48,425 cases with 678 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Tuesday: 14,323 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 9,598 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,681 in St. Charles, 4,077 in Carpentersville, 2,337 in South Elgin, 2,046 in Geneva, 1,850 in Batavia, 834 in Hampshire, 795 in Sugar Grove, 676 in Gilberts, 582 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 22,892 cases and 247 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 61,556 cases and 843 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.