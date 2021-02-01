State closes in on 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,312 Monday with 16 more people dying from the respiratory disease, as the state approaches giving 1 million virus vaccinations.

In the last 24 hours, 14,422 people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 43,278, but those numbers were affected by the weekend's heavy snow.

The state has received 1,829,575 doses of vaccine since distribution began in mid-December and 996,410 people have been inoculated, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

So far, 219,367 people -- or 1.72% of Illinois' 12.7 million population -- have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,387 patients with COVID-19 as of Sunday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 infections is 3.9% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,128,613 and 19,259 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 61,263 virus tests in the last 24 hours.