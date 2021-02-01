Inverness couple found dead after house fire

An Inverness couple believed to be in their 80s is dead after fire broke out in their home late Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The couple, whose identities have not been disclosed, was found dead inside the residence on the 200 block of Bradwell Road by firefighters called to scene at about 4:48 p.m. Sunday.

Palatine Rural Fire Protection District Chief Rich May said firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the split-level home.

"They were somewhat hampered by the amount of snow piled up around the house, but they were able to get (hose) lines up and knock down the fire in under 20 minutes," May said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire district, as well as Illinois State Fire Marshal and Inverness Police Department, he added.

Neighbor Tom Kennedy told CBS 2 Sunday that he spoke with the couple earlier in the day and planned to have them over later.

"It was a devastating loss for all of us," Kennedy said. "I'm still, I guess, in a little bit of a state of shock. I just can't accept it. You're talking to him -- an hour later, you find out he died."