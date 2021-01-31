Winter storm provides ideal conditions for snowshoe adventurers

Snowshoe provider Dave Oldenburg of Rockford, left, snowshoe provider, offers pointers to participants Sunday during the Kane County Forest Preserve's "Exploring by Snowshoe" event at Camp Tomo-Chi-Chi Knolls in Gilberts. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Elizabeth Gore of Lake in the Hills, right, makes adjustments to the snowshoeing equipment of 7-year-old daughter Violet, in aqua, as 9-year-old Victoria looks on. They were among about 25 participants Sunday in the Kane County Forest Preserve's "Exploring by Snowshoe" event at Camp Tomo-Chi-Chi Knolls in Gilberts. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

A snowshoe sits upright in the snow Conrad and Susan Barta of Huntley wait to start Sunday during the Kane County Forest Preserve's "Exploring by Snowshoe" event at Camp Tomo-Chi-Chi Knolls in Gilberts. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Elizabeth Gore of Lake in the Hills, in white PPE mask, starts the trail with her children, in aqua, Violet, 7, and in magenta, Victoria, 9, during the Kane County Forest Preserve's "Exploring by Snowshoe" event at Camp Tomo-Chi-Chi Knolls in Gilberts. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

While many woke up in the suburbs Sunday morning dreading the shoveling made necessary by another a half-foot of snow dumped overnight, for about two dozen hearty adventurers, it was just what the doctor ordered.

The fresh snow helped make for ideal conditions at the Kane County Forest Preserve's "Exploring by Snowshoe" event Camp Tomo-Chi-Chi Knolls in Gilberts.

"I'm excited. It's great to have lots of snow when they use the snow shoes, it's more fun that way," said Dave Oldenburg, who provided the snowshoes and gave pointers to the first-timers. "I just like snow, and the more snow, the better. It gives you traction and it gives you flotation on top of the snow."

After mastering their snowshoeing skills, participants hit the trails for a guided hike through the preserve.

Among those giving it a try were Elizabeth Gore of Lake in the Hills, her daughters Victoria, 9, and Violet, 7, and their girls' grandmother Joan Bober of West Dundee.

"What's nice is, this is my mom's gift to the girls for Christmas, so she always likes to do an experience with them and with this year being what it is, finding something like this that's just unique and outside and everything was just awesome," Gore said.