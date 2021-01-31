 

Two dead in Inverness fire

 
Daily herald report
Updated 2/1/2021 6:48 AM

Two people were found dead late Sunday in a house fire in northwest suburban Inverness, according to CBS 2.

Firefighters from neighboring Palatine were called to the 200 block of Bradwell Road in Inverness just before 6 p.m.

 

They arrived to find flames coming from the back of the house.

A couple believed to be in their 80s did not make it out.

A neighbor spoke to the victims earlier in the day and had planned to have them over later, CBS reported.

"It was a devastating loss for all of us," said neighbor Tom Kennedy. I'm still, I guess, in a little bit of a state of shock. I just can't accept it. You're talking to him -- an hour later, you find out he died."

There was no word on the cause of the fire late Sunday. The fire chief said aside from firefighters having to crawl over a few snowbanks, the weather was not a factor in fighting the fire.

