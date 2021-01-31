The worst of winter blast behind us

The worst of the winter storm to hit the region beginning Saturday is behind us.

As of early this morning, nearly 7 inches had fallen at O'Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of the suburbs were reporting heavier amounts, including 9.5 inches in Romeoville, 8.2 inches in Lindenhurst, 8 inches in Woodridge and Glenview, 7.7 inches in Schaumburg and 7 inches in Crystal Lake.

By evening, the snowfall in some areas had broken into double digits, with Romeoville seeing 12.7 inches, Downers Grove receiving 12.4 inches and Morton Grove receiving 12.1 inches, according to the National Weather Service. O'Hare International Airport fell just short of 10 inches of snow, though it was the first time in seven years O'Hare had experiened two six-inch snowfalls in one week.

A winter storm warming remained in effect for the area until 6 p.m. A

The snowfall also caused problems at O'Hare. According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, at least 110 flights had been canceled as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday, and flights are taking off about 24 minutes late on average.

Forecasters expect dry conditions will remain until a chance of light snow returns late Wednesday night and Thursday. High temperatures are expected in the low to mid-30s throughout the week, with overnight lows in the upper teens and 20s.