 

For her 100th birthday, Lombard woman gets a parade in Wheaton

  • Marianne Kolak watches her drive-by 100th birthday celebration Saturday in front of her daughter's home in Wheaton.

  • Left to right, Hanna and Jackie Bochenski and Terry Kral wave during a drive-by 100th birthday celebration for Marianne Kolak in Wheaton Saturday.

  • Lt. David Formento of the Winfield Fire Protection District carries a replica fire helmet and badge to present to Marianne Kolak during her drive-by 100th birthday celebration in Wheaton Saturday.

  • The home of daughter Margaret Giagnorio is decorated for a drive-by 100th birthday celebration for Marianne Kolak in Wheaton Saturday.

  • Marianne Kolak waves to family and friends in passing cars during a drive-by 100th birthday celebration Saturday in Wheaton. With her are her daughters, Margaret Giagnorio, left, and Betty Lou Jones of Naperville.

Updated 1/30/2021 4:48 PM

Watching from the garage of her daughter's home, Marianne Kolak celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday with a 10-vehicle drive-by parade in Wheaton.

Kolak, wrapped in a blanket and with a space heater and two of her six daughters at her side, smiled and waved as family and friends drove past in decorated vehicles. A fire truck and ambulance from the Winfield Fire Protection District led the way.

 

Kolak resides in independent living at Lexington Square in Lombard, but with the exception of a couple of window visits, she hadn't been able to see her family since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, said one of her daughters, Margaret Giagnorio. Because Kolak now has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, she and her family decided to have the celebration at Giagnorio's home.

"This COVID has been really tough on her," Giagnorio said. "She's confused because she's not seeing people."

After the parade, she went back inside and guests were able to do window visits.

Before her move to Lexington in 2015, Kolak lived in Villa Park for 64 years.

She has six daughters, 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way.

