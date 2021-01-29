 

Ice fishing derby begins on Bangs Lake in Wauconda

Anglers camping out on Bangs Lake

  Albert Lukas of Wauconda uses two holes and wax worms in an attempt to snag that big prizewinning fish Friday at the 12th annual Lake View Villa Association Ice Fishing Derby on Bangs Lake in Wauconda.

      Albert Lukas of Wauconda uses two holes and wax worms in an attempt to snag that big prizewinning fish Friday at the 12th annual Lake View Villa Association Ice Fishing Derby on Bangs Lake in Wauconda. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  "The thrill of catching a fish" is how Meredith Paulus, 13, right, explains why she is out in 30-degree weather at the 12th annual Lake View Villa Association Ice Fishing Derby on Bangs Lake in Wauconda. With her is friend and first-time fisherman Olivia Walton, 14, of Wauconda.

      "The thrill of catching a fish" is how Meredith Paulus, 13, right, explains why she is out in 30-degree weather at the 12th annual Lake View Villa Association Ice Fishing Derby on Bangs Lake in Wauconda. With her is friend and first-time fisherman Olivia Walton, 14, of Wauconda. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  Ron Boniecki of Streamwood, with his granddaughter Renee Boniecki, 12, work in vain to get their motorized drill started at the Ice Fishing Derby on Bangs Lake in Wauconda.

      Ron Boniecki of Streamwood, with his granddaughter Renee Boniecki, 12, work in vain to get their motorized drill started at the Ice Fishing Derby on Bangs Lake in Wauconda. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  Mike Schavey of Michigan sits in a warm tent with two poles, waiting for nibbles. He was with his father-in-law, Joe Huber of Mundelein.

      Mike Schavey of Michigan sits in a warm tent with two poles, waiting for nibbles. He was with his father-in-law, Joe Huber of Mundelein. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  The competitors drag their gear out onto the 6-inch-thick ice, scoping out the perfect spot to catch that big prizewinning fish Friday at the Ice Fishing Derby.

      The competitors drag their gear out onto the 6-inch-thick ice, scoping out the perfect spot to catch that big prizewinning fish Friday at the Ice Fishing Derby. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  A fisherman scopes out another spot on the 6-inch-thick ice to drill a hole besides the five he had already prepared Friday on Bangs Lake in Wauconda.

      A fisherman scopes out another spot on the 6-inch-thick ice to drill a hole besides the five he had already prepared Friday on Bangs Lake in Wauconda. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Mark Welsh
 
 
Updated 1/29/2021 7:36 PM

Dedicated fisher Jennifer Paulus of Wauconda brought her daughter Meredith, 13, and her friend Olivia Walton, 14, to the 12th annual Lake View Villa Association Ice Fishing Derby, which kicked off Friday on Bangs Lake in Wauconda.

"More and more females are starting to get into this sport," Meredith said, citing "the thrill of catching fish" as she drove a hook through the dorsal fin of a live minnow that she was using for bait and dropped it through the six inches of ice on Bangs Lake.

 

Scattered all over the lake were ice shanties.

"We love ice fishing, love to get outside, love to catch the big northern (pike)," Jennifer Paulus said.

Ron Boniecki of Streamwood, with his granddaughter Renee Boniecki, 12, found the perfect spot to pitch their equipment. When he had trouble getting his motorized drill started, his bored granddaughter began making snow angels.

They were hoping to catch bluegill and crappies, but as multiple pulls to start the drill motor along with a plea of "come on, baby" proved fruitless, he said he might have "to ask other fishermen if I can use their holes."

The three-day event is modified this year due to the pandemic. Every participant downloads an app called FishDonkey on which they can register their location and their catch with time-stamped photos.

Every year the event benefits a veteran service organization; this year it is Veterans Path to Hope Outdoors, formerly TLS Veterans Outdoors, which promotes outdoor activities for veterans as an alternative therapy and release.

