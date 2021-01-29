Ice fishing derby begins on Bangs Lake in Wauconda

Dedicated fisher Jennifer Paulus of Wauconda brought her daughter Meredith, 13, and her friend Olivia Walton, 14, to the 12th annual Lake View Villa Association Ice Fishing Derby, which kicked off Friday on Bangs Lake in Wauconda.

"More and more females are starting to get into this sport," Meredith said, citing "the thrill of catching fish" as she drove a hook through the dorsal fin of a live minnow that she was using for bait and dropped it through the six inches of ice on Bangs Lake.

Scattered all over the lake were ice shanties.

"We love ice fishing, love to get outside, love to catch the big northern (pike)," Jennifer Paulus said.

Ron Boniecki of Streamwood, with his granddaughter Renee Boniecki, 12, found the perfect spot to pitch their equipment. When he had trouble getting his motorized drill started, his bored granddaughter began making snow angels.

They were hoping to catch bluegill and crappies, but as multiple pulls to start the drill motor along with a plea of "come on, baby" proved fruitless, he said he might have "to ask other fishermen if I can use their holes."

The three-day event is modified this year due to the pandemic. Every participant downloads an app called FishDonkey on which they can register their location and their catch with time-stamped photos.

Every year the event benefits a veteran service organization; this year it is Veterans Path to Hope Outdoors, formerly TLS Veterans Outdoors, which promotes outdoor activities for veterans as an alternative therapy and release.