Another snowy weekend? Here's what to expect

It's looking more likely that the suburbs will see heavy snow this weekend, the National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting.

The suburbs could see 4 to 8 inches of snow starting Saturday afternoon and evening.

Most of the suburbs will be under a winter storm watch starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Snow showers could be heavy at times with 25 mph to 36 mph winds reducing visibility, and travel could be difficult at times on Saturday.

People should also use caution when shoveling the heavy, wet snow, the weather service is advising.

The snow is expected to taper off Sunday.