Another snowy weekend? Here's what to expect
Updated 1/29/2021 8:29 AM
It's looking more likely that the suburbs will see heavy snow this weekend, the National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting.
The suburbs could see 4 to 8 inches of snow starting Saturday afternoon and evening.
Most of the suburbs will be under a winter storm watch starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Snow showers could be heavy at times with 25 mph to 36 mph winds reducing visibility, and travel could be difficult at times on Saturday.
People should also use caution when shoveling the heavy, wet snow, the weather service is advising.
The snow is expected to taper off Sunday.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.