 

Woodridge investment manager back in Chicago after extradition

  • In 2018, Naperville's planning and zoning commission gave preliminary approval to Marcus Beam's plan to open a virtual reality entertainment center in downtown Naperville. Beam, who has been charged with fraud, is in custody in Chicago after he was extradited from Indonesia.

    In 2018, Naperville's planning and zoning commission gave preliminary approval to Marcus Beam's plan to open a virtual reality entertainment center in downtown Naperville. Beam, who has been charged with fraud, is in custody in Chicago after he was extradited from Indonesia. Daily Herald file photo

 
Updated 1/28/2021 7:04 PM

Federal prosecutors say an investment manager from Woodridge who fled to Indonesia after he was charged in a scam to cheat people out of at least $500,000 has been returned in custody to Chicago.

Marcus Beam, 50, fled the United States after he was released on bond in January 2020, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Prosecutors said U.S. marshals found him in Bali, and he was detained last July and returned to Chicago on Wednesday.

 

Beam introduced himself as an investor in early 2018, when he approached the liquor commission in Naperville seeking a liquor license for a virtual reality entertainment center he wanted to open that was to be called VR 360 Playground.

