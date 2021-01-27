Five killed in fire at Des Plaines residential building

Five people were killed Monday in a fire on the 700 block of West Oakton Street in Des Plaines, officials said.

The 10:40 a.m. blaze tore through three apartments in the small, two-story building just east of Elmhurst Road, city officials said. It wasn't immediately clear how many units are in the building, which resembles a house from the outside.

Fire damage to the second story of the building was visible from the outside of the white structure. Windows were broken and the siding was blackened by smoke.

A stretch of Oakton Street is blocked off because of the fire and the emergency vehicles on the scene.

• Daily Herald staff writers Eric Peterson and Mark Welsh contributed to this report.