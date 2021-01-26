Storm update: 1-3 more inches of snow possible today

A winter storm warning continues until 5 p.m. for most of the suburbs.

One to three more inches of snow is possible for most of the suburbs, with two to five inches possible closer to the lake, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

Winds gusting to 30 miles per hour could lead to blowing snow and low visibility at times during the day.

Most suburbs received two to four inches of snow overnight, leaving snow on roads and reducing travel times.