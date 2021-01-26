Feder: Lite FM leads Chicago radio ratings with sounds of Christmas

More than 2.2 million listeners tuned in to "Chicago's Christmas Music Station" in December, giving iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM another humungous victory across the board in the latest audience survey, reports Robert Feder.

Nielsen Audio ratings released Tuesday delivered Lite FM its highest overall share in at least four years.

