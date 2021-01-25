Man, two boys charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion

A Carpentersville man and two juveniles have been charged with aggravated robbery after an armed home invasion Wednesday in Lake in the Hills, authorities said Monday.

Tavares L. Fowler, 26, of Carpentersville, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy have each been charged with one count of aggravated robbery and theft. The 17-year-old faces additional substance possession and criminal defacement charges, according to a news release from the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 0-100 block of Grant Avenue. The victim reported multiple armed men forced their way in and took property before fleeing in a dark sedan. The victim was not injured.

Officers later located the vehicle, a 2000 Honda Accord, traveling south on Crystal Lake Road. Fowler was driving and was accompanied by three other individuals, the news release said. During the traffic stop, officers found property belonging to the victim and a BB gun that was used in the robbery, the news release said.

Fowler was taken to McHenry County jail, where his bond has been set at $10,000. The two juveniles were taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.