Feder: Rebranded 'NewsNation' moving Joe Donlon to solo news hour at 6 p.m.

After five months as co-anchor of NewsNation, the signature prime-time newscast on WGN America, Joe Donlon is being reassigned as solo anchor of a one-hour news show at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Robert Feder writes.

"The Donlon Report," billed as a mix of "news and interviews with today's newsmakers," will premiere March 1 -- coinciding with a rebranding of the Nexstar Media Group cable network from WGN America to NewsNation.

"We'll dive into the biggest stories in news, sports, entertainment and culture while staying true to NewsNation's mission of delivering objective journalism," Donlon said of his new show.

Donlon was in his third year as principal news anchor at Nexstar flagship WGN-Channel 9 when he was tapped to launch the Chicago-based "NewsNation" in September along with co-anchors Marni Hughes and Rob Nelson, imports from Seattle and New York, respectively.

