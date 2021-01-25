Cook County opens COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling signup

Jake Griffin/jgriffin@dailyherald.comOccupational therapist Lauren Green, of Hometown, receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Oak Street Health nurse Tiffany Pipkins Jan. 18 in Chicago Heights.

Signup for COVID-19 vaccinations in suburban Cook County began today at https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov/sign-up.

The website went live this afternoon with some appointment slots available.

Health officials warn of short supply.

"Cook County is currently in Phase 1b which includes individuals 65 and over and front line essential workers. Vaccine supply is extremely limited at this time. Please be patient," a notice on the website says.