Cook County opens COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling signup
Updated 1/25/2021 1:35 PM
Signup for COVID-19 vaccinations in suburban Cook County began today at https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov/sign-up.
The website went live this afternoon with some appointment slots available.
Health officials warn of short supply.
"Cook County is currently in Phase 1b which includes individuals 65 and over and front line essential workers. Vaccine supply is extremely limited at this time. Please be patient," a notice on the website says.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.