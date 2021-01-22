Next phase of vaccinations begins Monday, but state warns shots are still scarce

Courtesy of state of IllinoisIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives a coronavirus update on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Gov. Pritzker said phase 1B vaccinations kicks off on Monday, Jan. 25.

Gov. J.B Pritkzer said COVID-19 vaccine providers throughout the state can begin inoculating the next group of eligible residents starting Monday, but warned those eager to get the shot that it could still be weeks before they are inoculated because of continuing issues with supplies.

"Starting Monday, the entire state is moving to phase 1b, as our very limited allotment allows," Pritzker said. "Just know, there will be far greater demand than supply, at least for the short term."

Phase 1b eligible residents are workers are anyone 65 and over or an essential front-line worker, like public safety employees, teachers and grocery store workers.

Meanwhile, state health officials announced today 95 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, with another 7,042 new cases diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 18,615 since the pandemic began. Additionally, 1,093,375 Illinoisans have now been infected as well.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials also announced suburban Cook County and Chicago could move to Tier 1 mitigation restrictions as early as Saturday, which would allow bars and restaurants throughout Cook County to reopen indoor service with capacity limitations.

Statewide, 3,179 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, according to IDPH figures. Of those hospitalized, 661 are in intensive care.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 5.3%. Case positivity allows health officials to track viral spread throughout a specific population. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any daily anomalies in the reporting of new cases and test results.

IDPH officials are also now reporting another 44,288 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccine shots given in Illinois to 616,677.