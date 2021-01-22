 

Big snow coming Monday? Here's what could be on the way

  • The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on a potential winter storm headed our way Monday.

      The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on a potential winter storm headed our way Monday. John Starks | Staff Photographer, File

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 1/22/2021 12:40 PM

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on a potential winter storm headed our way Monday.

Though the storm is 3,000 miles away, the National Weather Service said in a Facebook post that accumulations of six inches of snow or more are looking likely for a growing swath of the region Monday, including Chicago and the suburbs. Areas south of I-80 could see a wintry mix with some ice accumulations.

This significant snowfall could follow a weekend of what is expected to see some of the coldest conditions of the season so far, with temperatures in the teens Friday.

Saturday could see some accumulating snow, especially north of I-80, with highest snow totals near the Wisconsin border.

A brief round of snow could hit north of I-88 early Saturday evening, with snow arriving late Saturday and into Sunday morning throughout the suburbs, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers should watch out for slick roads and decreased visibility.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 