Big snow coming Monday? Here's what could be on the way

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on a potential winter storm headed our way Monday.

Though the storm is 3,000 miles away, the National Weather Service said in a Facebook post that accumulations of six inches of snow or more are looking likely for a growing swath of the region Monday, including Chicago and the suburbs. Areas south of I-80 could see a wintry mix with some ice accumulations.

This significant snowfall could follow a weekend of what is expected to see some of the coldest conditions of the season so far, with temperatures in the teens Friday.

Saturday could see some accumulating snow, especially north of I-80, with highest snow totals near the Wisconsin border.

A brief round of snow could hit north of I-88 early Saturday evening, with snow arriving late Saturday and into Sunday morning throughout the suburbs, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers should watch out for slick roads and decreased visibility.