Two $150,000 Powerball winning tickets sold in suburbs
Updated 1/21/2021 6:45 AM
Two suburban Powerball players are $150,000 richer after Wednesday night's drawing.
One ticket was sold at a BP Gas Station, 2250 E. Arlington Heights Road, in Arlington Heights.
The other winning ticket was sold at a Jewel-Osco store, 1151 S. Roselle Road, in Schaumburg.
Both tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball.
A single ticket sold in Maryland won the estimated $731.1 million top prize Wednesday night.
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Elk Grove Village just missed the grand prize in the Mega Millions on Tuesday night.
A $1 million ticket was sold for at Lively Liquors, 1170 E. Higgins Road.
The grand prize for Friday's Mega Millions drawing rolled over to $970 million after no winning tickets were sold Tuesday.
