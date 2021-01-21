Two $150,000 Powerball winning tickets sold in suburbs

A lottery customer purchases lottery tickets at Conjelko's Dairy Store in Windber, Pennslyvania. Associated Press

Two suburban Powerball players are $150,000 richer after Wednesday night's drawing.

One ticket was sold at a BP Gas Station, 2250 E. Arlington Heights Road, in Arlington Heights.

The other winning ticket was sold at a Jewel-Osco store, 1151 S. Roselle Road, in Schaumburg.

Both tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball.

A single ticket sold in Maryland won the estimated $731.1 million top prize Wednesday night.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Elk Grove Village just missed the grand prize in the Mega Millions on Tuesday night.

A $1 million ticket was sold for at Lively Liquors, 1170 E. Higgins Road.

The grand prize for Friday's Mega Millions drawing rolled over to $970 million after no winning tickets were sold Tuesday.