Teen hit by vehicle near Elgin dies
Updated 1/21/2021 3:27 PM
One of the twin brothers struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon has died.
The Kane County sheriff's office announced the 14-year-old boy died early Thursday morning at a Chicago hospital. His name was not released.
According to the sheriff's office, the brothers were riding skateboards when they were hit around 5:30 p.m. in the 39W200 block of Highland Avenue, near Elgin. The brothers lived in Pingree Grove.
One of the brothers was released from a hospital the night of the crash.
The driver of the vehicle also was injured.
Highland Avenue is a two-lane road at that point, with a 45 mph speed limit, according to Google Maps. That stretch does not have sidewalks.
