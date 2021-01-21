Illinois reports 123 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,979 new cases as indoor dining returns to some areas

The Illinois Department of Public Health is allowing indoor dining at bars and restaurants in Will and Kankakee counties to resume with capacity limits after easing some COVID-19 restrictions. Associated Press file photo

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday it is lifting certain COVID-19 restrictions on Will and Kankakee counties that will allow restaurants and bars in the region to start serving indoors with capacity limits.

The change comes as new cases of COVID-19 reached 4,979 Thursday with 123 more deaths.

On Wednesday, 34,649 more vaccine doses were given, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The IDPH's decision to ease some restrictions follows hospitalizations and infections dropping in Will and Kankakee, which comprise public health Region 7.

IDPH officials said Region 7 could enter "Tier 1" mitigations that also allow gatherings of up to 25 people.

Restaurants in Tier 1 can have up to 25 guests or serve at 25% capacity, whichever is less.

The total doses of vaccines received in Illinois is 1,425,075 with 572,389 shots administered. Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.'s vaccines require two doses, several weeks apart.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals came to 3,281 as of Wednesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases stands at 5.4% based on a seven-day average.

Total virus infections since the pandemic began are 1,086,333 with 18,520 deaths.

Labs processed 99,036 tests in the last 24 hours.

Regarding the Tier 1 actions, "This does not mean we can let our guard down," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said. "We must continue to practice actions to protect ourselves from the virus -- wear our masks, avoid large gatherings, and get the vaccine when it is our turn.

"This is particularly critical as new variants circulate, which early studies show spread much more rapidly. We are headed in the right direction once again, so let's stay the course."

The state's restrictions are intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19.