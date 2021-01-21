 

Elgin program offers rehab grants for historic properties

  • The homeowners at 706 Douglas Ave. took advantage of a Historic Architectural Rehabilitation Grant Program in 2019 and received a Mayor's Award for the work. Applications for the 2021 grant are being accepted until April 2. The program provides residential property owners of structures in designated historic districts or landmarks with reimbursement grants of up to $20,000 for the restoration of exterior architectural features.

      The homeowners at 706 Douglas Ave. took advantage of a Historic Architectural Rehabilitation Grant Program in 2019 and received a Mayor's Award for the work. Applications for the 2021 grant are being accepted until April 2. The program provides residential property owners of structures in designated historic districts or landmarks with reimbursement grants of up to $20,000 for the restoration of exterior architectural features.

  • The property owners at 502 Grace St. took advantage of a previous year's Historic Architectural Rehabilitation Grant.

      The property owners at 502 Grace St. took advantage of a previous year's Historic Architectural Rehabilitation Grant.

  • The property owners at 14-16 Chapel St. took advantage of a previous year's Historic Architectural Rehabilitation Grant.

      The property owners at 14-16 Chapel St. took advantage of a previous year's Historic Architectural Rehabilitation Grant.

 
Rick West
 
 
Posted1/21/2021 5:30 AM

A grant program designed to help restore residences in Elgin's historic districts is accepting applications.

The Elgin 2021 Historic Architectural Rehabilitation Grant Program application can be downloaded from the city's website at cityofelgin.org/historicgrants. The deadline for submission is April 2.

 

The program provides residential property owners of structures in Elgin's five designated historic districts or landmarked buildings with reimbursement grants of up to $20,000 for the restoration of exterior architectural features. There are 22 landmarked buildings in Elgin not located in the five historic districts.

The program has awarded more than 400 grants since it's inception in 1995. Property owners have completed more than $8.8 million in rehabilitation projects with help from the grants.

"This is a catalyst program for our historic districts to spur economic development in these areas and bring back historic features that haven't been on the homes for over 50, maybe 60 or 70 years," said Elgin Historic Preservation Planner Christen Sundquist. "I've seen streets where one project is done and then it just explodes along the whole street."

"It's changed the dynamic of these neighborhoods and it's been a wonderful program."

The program offers two grant levels. The 50/50 Program reimburses 50% of restoration costs up to $20,000, with a minimum total project cost of $5,000. The project must be completed in 18 months.

The 75/25 Program has a low-moderate income qualification requirement and reimburses 75% up to $20,000.

The program is funded equally by the general fund and the Central Area TIF District.

For more information visit cityofelgin.org/historicgrants.

