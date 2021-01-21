COVID-19: The latest on vaccinations in the suburbs

As the state readies to expand COVID-19 immunization next week, Kane County already has begun giving the vaccination to some essential workers in so-called Phase 1b.

Elsewhere, doctors' offices and medical providers were cited as a likely route toward getting vaccinated for people in Phase 1b, which includes anyone 65 and older and essential workers, meaning those who can't work at home or who must work closely with others. First responders, teachers, transit workers, manufacturing employees, prison workers and inmates, postal workers, grocery store workers, and shelter and day care staff members are among those in this group.

NorthShore University Health System, whose sites include Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights and Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, announced Thursday it will communicate with patients age 65 and older by email next week "with steps to prepare to receive the vaccine as we get doses."

Chicago Health Department Commissioner Allison Arwardy predicted at a briefing Thursday that "most people will be vaccinated through their medical system," meaning primary care doctors, clinics, and hospitals.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to give an update Friday on the vaccination process.

On Thursday, Kane County's health department said it had begun to vaccinate certain essential workers such as first responders.

"In the initial weeks of the national vaccination campaign, the supply of vaccine has been limited," Kane County Health Department interim Executive Director Kathy Fosser said in a statement. "We are pleased to say we are catching up on our 1a health care workers and have begun vaccinating 1b essential workers."

Inoculations for people in Phase 1a -- health care workers and long-term care facility residents -- began in mid-December.

Vaccine appointments for Kane County residents who are essential workers and seniors will begin "within the next two weeks," officials said. Information is available at kanehealth.com.

In Chicago, Arwady cautioned supplies are limited, and "we do not have anywhere near enough vaccine to vaccinate anywhere near the number of people who are going to want to get vaccinated Monday."

People who want to be vaccinated should contact or register with their doctor, if available, and at these county websites:

Cook: cookcountypublichealth.org/communicable-diseases/covid-19/covid-vaccine/.

DuPage: www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Kane: www.kanehealth.com/Pages/COVID-Vaccine.aspx.

Lake: allvax.lakecohealth.org/.

McHenry: mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department.

Will: willcountyhealth.org/covid-19/covid-vaccine/.