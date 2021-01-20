Woman escapes attempted carjacking in Woodridge

Two men tried to rob a woman and steal her car Wednesday in Woodridge, but the woman was unharmed, authorities said.

The woman was parked on the 8200 block of Carolwood Lane around 4:50 p.m. and had started her car when two men approached her, according to a news release from Woodridge police. One of the men demanded her purse while wielding what appeared to be a black handgun. The woman was able to escape and called 911.

Both men were last seen running south on Carolwood Lane. The two men are Black, stand 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and are 19 to 28 years old, according to the news release. They both wore full ski masks and winter coats.

Carjackings are on the rise in the Chicago area, and the police recommend staying vigilant and aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with information about the Woodridge case can submit a tip to police by calling 630-960-8998 or emailing crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us.