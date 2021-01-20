Images: The inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala Harris
Updated 1/20/2021 2:08 PM
See images of the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr. as President of the United States and Kamala D. Harris as Vice President.
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.
Associated Press
Associated Press
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.
Associated Press
President-elect Joe Biden is joined his wife Jill Biden as they celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.
Associated Press
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden walk hand in hand as they arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill, walk out for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
President-elect Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Associated Press
Jennifer Lopez performs during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, right, applauds as President-elect Joe Biden arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, arrive and are greeted by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
Christine Alverno and her daughter Julia Crump, of Troy, Mich., try to get a glimpse of President-elect Joe Biden as he leaves an early morning church service, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
Dorothy Colegrove of Anchorage, Alaska, tries to see President-elect Joe Biden as he leaves an early morning church service, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
Natalie Omodt, 22, tries to photograph President-elect Joe Biden as he leaves an early morning church service, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
President-elect Joe Biden congratulates Vice President Kamala Harris after she was sworn in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
Associated Press
President-elect Joe Biden bows his head during a prayer during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
Associated Press
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Garth Brooks sings Amazing Grace during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoffl, left, watch as former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence depart the Capitol after the Inauguration of President Joe Biden ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Associated Press
President Joe Biden signs three documents including an inauguration declaration, cabinet nominations and sub-cabinet nominations in the President's Room at the US Capitol after the inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris watches at right.
Associated Press
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura and former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton look on.
Associated Press
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
Associated Press
