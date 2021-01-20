Human remains discovered in Hampshire
Updated 1/20/2021 1:06 PM
Hampshire police officers discovered human remains on Monday after responding to a report of articles of clothing found near the 200 block of White Oak Street, authorities said.
The Hampshire Police Department said the Kane County coroner's office took possession of the remains to attempt to identify them.
Police officers found the remains after a resident walking a dog reported finding clothing in a field north of the location.
Investigating officers have no evidence to believe there's a threat to the community, according to the police.
They said updates will be provided when available.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.