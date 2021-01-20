Human remains discovered in Hampshire

Hampshire police officers discovered human remains on Monday after responding to a report of articles of clothing found near the 200 block of White Oak Street, authorities said.

The Hampshire Police Department said the Kane County coroner's office took possession of the remains to attempt to identify them.

Police officers found the remains after a resident walking a dog reported finding clothing in a field north of the location.

Investigating officers have no evidence to believe there's a threat to the community, according to the police.

They said updates will be provided when available.