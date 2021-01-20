Durbin, Duckworth among the Illinoisans tweeting from the inauguration

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, right, a Downers Grove Democrat, with U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia at the Capitol for Wednesday's presidential inauguration. Courtesy of Sean Casten

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat, was among the Illinoisans attending Wednesday's presidential inauguration. Courtesy of Jan Schakowsky

Members of Illinois' delegation to Congress celebrated the inaugurations of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday with social media posts and selfies.

"Perfect day! New beginning!" U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat, tweeted before the ceremony, along with a photo of herself at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Springfield Democrat, called the day "a great day for the United States, its citizens, and our democracy."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Hoffman Estates Democrat, congratulated Biden and Harris in a tweet Wednesday morning.

"Under your leadership as President and Vice President, we can finally begin the work of healing our nation, recovering from this deadly pandemic and building back better," she said.

Left to right: U.S. Rep. Mike Levin, California; U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, Downers Grove; U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, Chicago; and U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Sean Casten

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat, said the day "marks the beginning of brighter days, hard work, and good trouble." That last remark referred to a quote from the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who encouraged people to get into good trouble.

Later, after Biden and Harris recited their oaths, Casten took a swipe at former President Donald Trump by tweeting that "an era of truth-telling and integrity has finally begun."