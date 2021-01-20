Durbin, Duckworth among the Illinoisans tweeting from the inauguration
Members of Illinois' delegation to Congress celebrated the inaugurations of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday with social media posts and selfies.
"Perfect day! New beginning!" U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat, tweeted before the ceremony, along with a photo of herself at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Springfield Democrat, called the day "a great day for the United States, its citizens, and our democracy."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Hoffman Estates Democrat, congratulated Biden and Harris in a tweet Wednesday morning.
"Under your leadership as President and Vice President, we can finally begin the work of healing our nation, recovering from this deadly pandemic and building back better," she said.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat, said the day "marks the beginning of brighter days, hard work, and good trouble." That last remark referred to a quote from the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who encouraged people to get into good trouble.
Later, after Biden and Harris recited their oaths, Casten took a swipe at former President Donald Trump by tweeting that "an era of truth-telling and integrity has finally begun."