Bartlett awards grant for village's 1st bakery in 11 years

The new bakery Rebecca's Cakes By Design, which received a $7,000 economic development assistance grant from the village of Bartlett Tuesday, will open before Valentine's Day at the rear of Main Street Plaza in Bartlett. Courtesy of Rebecca Lesmeister

Bartlett trustees on Tuesday approved a $7,000 economic development assistance grant to help the village's first independent bakery in more than a decade open before Valentine's Day.

Rebecca's Cakes By Design, owned by Bartlett resident Rebecca Lesmeister, is expanding from a home-based business to a commercial site at 338 S. Main St. at the rear of Main Street Plaza.

The Bartlett Economic Development Assistance grant will provide 28% of the building improvement's $25,000 cost beyond the architect fees that are ineligible for consideration by the program.

"It sincerely helps us out because my husband and I have fronted all the money ourselves and done most of the work ourselves," Lesmeister said. "It really helps us with the final items that we would have had to wait to purchase."

Bartlett Economic Development Coordinator Tony Fradin said Rebecca's Cakes By Design is a prime example of why the BEDA program was created by the village.

"This is my favorite type of business to work with," he said. "This is your entrepreneurial spirit on display right here. We're very excited about her."

Lesmeister said she began learning cake decorating when she was 11 years old and has worked for others at bakeries and specialty cake shops since.

She began thinking about going into business for herself two years ago, making the move not long before the pandemic hit. And even while busy raising two young sons, she saw sales at her home-based business skyrocket in the past several months.

Lesmeister attributes the interest in her business to be people wanting to do something special for their children amid all the isolation the past year has brought. One of the things she specializes in is paint-your-own cookies that are baked in a variety of seasonal themes.

Her family also has firsthand knowledge of the need for nut-free products and the business will be entirely free of nuts in its ingredients, products and new store.

Trustees Tuesday also recommended a $50,000 BEDA award for the relocation of O'Hare's Pub and Restaurant next to the forthcoming Midway Landing Bowling Alley in the Streets of Bartlett shopping center downtown. Final approval of that grant is scheduled for the village board meeting of Feb. 2.