 

Palatine council wants more discussion on new Madcats venue downtown

Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Posted1/19/2021 5:10 AM

Discussion about a back room for the proposed new Madcats restaurant and bar downtown led the Palatine village council to postpone its decision, despite general support for the venue.

The venue would be at 117 W. Slade St. and would be operated by a team led by owner Savio Lobo of Inverness, who faced village council members' questions Monday night.

 

Under Lobo's plan, the venue would occupy a 2,200-square-foot area with 96 seats, larger than the previous tenant, Mac's on Slade. The building has multiple tenants who share a common hallway and bathroom.

Lobo said he would take on the maintenance of the bathroom and would wait until 8 or 8:30 p.m. to start live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays. "We intend to be good neighbors," he said.

Village Manager Reid Ottesen he's concerned about Lobo's plan to add a room in the back of the building, at the end of the common hallway and disconnected from the main restaurant/bar area.

This would be the first business venture of this kind for Lobo. Because of the lack of track record in working with Palatine, village staff members recommended approving Lobo's plan without the use of the room, at least initially.

"Let's let them operate for a period of months so we can get that history going, see how it is and work with them on that," Ottesen said.

But Lobo said that room, which would have 28 seats and be used for dining as well as parties and private events, is essential to his business plan.

"The two past operations failed because they didn't have the revenue," he said. "I am very hesitant to move forward without that room."

Lobo said he would be willing to forgo serving liquor in that room at first, until the village conducts an inspection of operations. Some council members said that might deter some diners.

Mayor Jim Schwantz said he is in favor of Lobo's plan but without the room in the back, at least initially.

But Councilmen Doug Myslinski and Brad Helms said they would be OK with allowing the room.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We need to make sure we don't negatively impact them as well," Helms said.

Several council members said they were concerned about past negative experiences with Mac's on Slade, which closed in 2019 after two different owners. Lobo said he plans to add a window to the outside of the building and security cameras, including one in the common hallway.

He said he will have a bonus plan for his staff that will be tied to profits as well as lack of complaints and village code infractions.

"I am confident we can do this," Lobo said.

Village council members postponed their decision to Feb. 1 and said they want to also hear from the Slade Street building owner.

