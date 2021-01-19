Illinois reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,318 new cases

A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson could be the latest weapon against the virus. Associated Press/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson

Illinois has received over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, as new cases of the virus reached 4,318 with 33 more deaths from the respiratory disease, officials said.

A total of 508,732 vaccine doses have been administered to people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state has been allocated 1,085,950 doses so far, meaning 46.8% of vaccines delivered have gone into arms.

It's an increase from Jan. 10, when 40.9% of 819,300 total doses in Illinois had been given.

But the state has still not cracked the 1% mark for people who are fully vaccinated. That number is 108,479 compared to Illinois' population of 12.7 million.

Both Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.'s vaccine require two doses, several weeks apart.

Johnson & Johnson is also developing a COVID-19 vaccine that could be reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February.

"The earliest we could have it available -- if their data looks good and the FDA is happy with it -- would be March," said physician Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medical Lake Forest Hospital.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine would require just one dose and is less expensive to produce than the existing ones, Kopin said, adding the company has projected it could make 100 million doses in 2021.

"I would like to see us have a higher number of vaccines to give so we could speed up the pace of getting the population vaccinated," he said

Illinois is averaging 22,134 shots a day; Monday's total was 13,169.

Shots are prioritized with the first wave of vaccinations (Phase 1a) intended for health care workers and long-term care facility residents.

The second wave (Phase 1b) will begin in a limited form on Monday, Jan. 25, with doses designated for people age 65 and older and for essential workers whose jobs won't allow them to stay at home during the pandemic. Those workers include firefighters, police, teachers, child-care staff, bus drivers and grocery store employees, among others.

Illinois hospitals were treating 3,335 COVID-19 patients on Monday night.

Total cases of COVID-19 stand at 1,076,532 with 18,291 deaths from the respiratory disease since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 5.7%, based on a seven-day average.

Labs processed 71,533 tests in the last 24 hours.