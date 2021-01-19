COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Jan. 19

This illustration provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Associated Press

Suburbs' portion There have been 458,611 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 7,628 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.7% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 209,704 cases and 4,085 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 226,184 cases and 4,459 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 7,591 cases and 196 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,327 cases and 53 deaths in Palatine, 5,077 cases and 109 deaths in Arlington Heights, 4,734 cases and 63 deaths in Schaumburg, 3,912 cases and 38 deaths in Mount Prospect, 3,846 cases and 58 deaths in Streamwood, 3,486 cases and 111 deaths in Wheeling, 3,503 cases and 52 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,343 cases and 92 deaths in Glenview, 2,444 cases and 102 deaths in Northbrook, 2,386 cases and 61 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,243 cases and 26 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,116 cases and 41 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,201 cases and 15 deaths in Prospect Heights, 905 cases and 30 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 69,285 cases and 1,066 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Tuesday, according to the county: 5,574 cases and 118 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,096 cases and 31 deaths in Addison, 3,641 cases and 37 deaths in West Chicago, 3,589 cases and 48 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,521 cases and 49 deaths in Wheaton, 3,439 cases and 45 deaths in Lombard, 3,404 cases and 56 deaths in Elmhurst, 2,595 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 3,294 cases and 22 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,495 cases and 35 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,052 cases and 16 deaths in Villa Park, 1,957 cases and 32 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,652 cases and 16 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • 53,439 cases with 819 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 46,063 cases with 631 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Tuesday: 13,728 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 9,134 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,451 in St. Charles, 3,870 in Carpentersville, 2,244 in South Elgin, 1,950 in Geneva, 1,757 in Batavia, 796 in Hampshire, 739 in Sugar Grove, 645 in Gilberts, 558 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 21,712 cases and 227 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 58,408 cases and 800 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.