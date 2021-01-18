Police: Man armed with a hatchet robs Walgreens in Wheaton

A man armed with a hatchet robbed a Walgreens store in Wheaton Saturday night, police said Monday.

Wheaton police were called at 8:54 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery at the store on the 1600 block of North Main Street.

During the robbery, a man showed the hatchet and demanded money from the clerk, police said. The man then reached around the counter and grabbed an unknown amount of money out of the open cash register, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a light-colored jacket with a camouflage hoodie with the hood up, black face mask, blue jeans, red Converse gym shoes and black gloves.

He fled east on Parkway Drive, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wheaton Police Department Detective Sgt. Lou Prempas at (630) 260-2075.