Illinois records 50 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,385 new cases

A resident of the BRIA of Geneva nursing home receives one of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered at the facility Monday. The long-term care facility saw 30 of its residents die last spring during the initial surge of infections, according to state figures. Courtesy of BRIA of Geneva

State health officials announced today that 50 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 3,385 new cases have been diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 18,258, with 1,072,214 residents infected since the outbreak began.

Illinois Department of Public Health figures also shows that 495,563 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered throughout the state to medical professionals, health care workers, hospital staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 5.9%. Case positivity is used by health officials to track the level of infection throughout a certain population. A seven-day average is used to smooth out daily anomalies in new cases and tests results.

Statewide, 3,345 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to IDPH figures. Of those, 705 are in intensive care.