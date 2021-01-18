Believe Project: $100 to help a 'kind lady' with a lingering illness
Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Sonja Chapala of Hoffman Estates.
Chapala said she wants to give the money to a "kind lady who would help anyone if she could." Here is an excerpt of her story:
"A lingering illness has prevented (her from) working. Her mother just passed away. Hopefully, this gift could help her."
• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.
