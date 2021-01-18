Believe Project: $100 to help a 'kind lady' with a lingering illness

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Sonja Chapala of Hoffman Estates.

Chapala said she wants to give the money to a "kind lady who would help anyone if she could." Here is an excerpt of her story:

"A lingering illness has prevented (her from) working. Her mother just passed away. Hopefully, this gift could help her."

