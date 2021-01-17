Schakowsky will ask House to censure downstate representative over Hitler remarks

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky said she plans to introduce a measure in the U.S. House to censure downstate Rep. Mary Miller for comments she made about Adolf Hitler outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 5.

Schakowsky, a Democrat whose 9th District includes parts of the North and Northwest suburbs, told ABC-7 that Miller's remarks at a "Moms for America" rally were unacceptable.

"We cannot allow speakers to get up to crowds and preach things that are so detrimental to people of color or Jews or immigrants, and we've had enough of that," she said.

Miller, a Naperville native who represents the 15th District, cited Hitler during a speech, saying he was "right on one thing: Whoever has the youth has the future."

The freshman representative from downstate Oakland later apologized for the remarks.

"This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children's hearts and minds," she said. "While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I'm passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community. I've been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness."