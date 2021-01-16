Jim Tilmon -- Chicago TV newsman, meteorologist, pilot -- dies at 86

TV newsman and meteorologist Jim Tilmon, left, and John Callaway, the original host of "Chicago Tonight," pose for a photo. Tilmon died Saturday in Arizona, where he'd retired. Daily Herald File Photo

Jim Tilmon, a trusted Chicago TV newsman, meteorologist and pioneering aviator, has died at 86 in Arizona, where he'd retired.

Tilmon died Saturday afternoon, according to Frank Whittaker, station manager of WMAQ-TV, where Tilmon worked for more than 22 years. The Emmy Award-winning broadcaster worked four more years at WTTW-TV.

Tilmon also was one of the nation's first Black commercial airline pilots and the third African American pilot hired by American Airlines, for which he flew for 29 years.

