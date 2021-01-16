COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Jan. 15

This illustration provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Associated Press

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion There have been 451,049 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 7,521 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.7% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 206,305 cases and 4,017 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 222,965 cases and 4,410 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 7,438 cases and 193 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,222 cases and 52 deaths in Palatine, 4,960 cases and 107 deaths in Arlington Heights, 4,658 cases and 61 deaths in Schaumburg, 3,830 cases and 37 deaths in Mount Prospect, 3,783 cases and 57 deaths in Streamwood, 3,419 cases and 110 deaths in Wheeling, 3,441 cases and 51 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,290 cases and 92 deaths in Glenview, 2,387 cases and 99 deaths in Northbrook, 2,342 cases and 60 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,208 cases and 26 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,075 cases and 41 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,170 cases and 15 deaths in Prospect Heights, 879 cases and 29 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Friday, DuPage County had 68,156 cases and 1,052 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Friday, according to the county: 5,497 cases and 118 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,044 cases and 31 deaths in Addison, 3,584 cases and 35 deaths in West Chicago, 3,546 cases and 48 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,467 cases and 49 deaths in Wheaton, 3,360 cases and 55 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,389 cases and 45 deaths in Lombard, 3,251 cases and 22 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,550 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,444 cases and 32 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,025 cases and 16 deaths in Villa Park, 1,930 cases and 31 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,643 cases and 16 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • 52,591 cases with 812 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 45,300 cases with 622 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Friday: 13,551 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 8,989 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,387 in St. Charles, 3,814 in Carpentersville, 2,206 in South Elgin, 1,910 in Geneva, 1,713 in Batavia, 783 in Hampshire, 727 in Sugar Grove, 634 in Gilberts, 542 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 21,268 cases and 226 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 57,429 cases and 792 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.