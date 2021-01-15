Watch out for brief bursts of heavy snow today
Updated 1/15/2021 9:35 AM
It might look like a snow globe at times today in the suburbs.
Brief bursts of heavy snow are in the forecast today, the National Weather Service in Chicago said.
Visibility could be less than a mile during the bursts, which could leave roads slick.
Drivers should check weather conditions before driving, slow down and increase following distance.
The forecast calls for some light snow early Saturday with another chance on Sunday and Monday.
Little accumulation is expected, though.
