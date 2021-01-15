Special guest skates with kids in Mundelein

Mundelein Park & Recreation District employees frantically cleaned snow off the ice at their skating rink Friday before a special guest was due to arrive.

But the cold wouldn't have bothered her anyway.

Savannah Paisley, 18, of Mount Prospect donned an blue costume and blonde wig to hit the ice with individuals and groups of girls during a two-hour "Elsa on Ice!" event.

"I am so excited because I get to perform and inspire kids to skate," Paisley said. "This is something good for everybody to come together right now."

Besides skating with their favorite "Frozen" character, the kids enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies.