Pritzker: Tough COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted soon

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce how the state will distribute vaccines to the next eligible group of residents at a news conference today. Photo courtesy of Edward Hospital

The suburbs and Chicago will stay under tough restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but trends indicate those could be lifted soon, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday.

"The governor also said the first case of a more infectious strain of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in Illinois.

"It's incredibly important for Illinoisans not to let their guards down," he said.

In addition, a ramp up of COVID-19 vaccinations will include mass inoculations at sites plus commercial pharmacies like Walgreens to serve health care workers, Pritzker said.

Next week, Illinois National Guard troops will assist increasing vaccination sites in Cook County.

Limited vaccinations of seniors and essential workers, such as firefighters who cannot work remotely during the pandemic, should start Jan. 25 as supplies allow.

"The amount (of vaccines) coming into Illinois is still at a trickle," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said.

Regarding the new variant, "although there is no evidence it causes more severe disease or death, studies show it spreads easier and more quickly," she said.

The governor did ease restrictions in Region 1 in northern Illinois, Region 2 in central Illinois, and Region 5 in southern Illinois.

State health officials reported today another 123 COVID-19 deaths with 6,642 more new cases diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 18,049, while 1,059,324 Illinois residents have now been infected since the outbreak began.

Health officials also reported fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 3,446 being treated as of Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 712 were in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 6.5%, it's lowest point since Oct. 27. Case positivity allows health officials to track the spread of the virus through a certain population. Officials use a seven-day average to smooth out any daily anomalies in new cases and tests results.