Believe Project: $100 to help couple after pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Laura Ehrhardt of Bartlett.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My dearest sister just found out this past summer that her husband has pancreatic cancer. He also has a blood disorder which dictates when he can and cannot receive chemo. He also will be having surgery when his chemo is completed. She has been focusing all her time and energy on him. I know my sister would truly be surprised and touched with gratitude if she was chosen for the Believe Project."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.