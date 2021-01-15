 

Aurora police investigating deadly shooting

 
Updated 1/15/2021 10:02 PM

Aurora police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 300 block of South Spencer.

Police spokesman Paris Lewbel said the shooting occurred at 4:48 p.m.

 

The victim is an man, but his name is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at (630) 256-5500.

