Aurora police investigating deadly shooting
Updated 1/15/2021 10:02 PM
Aurora police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 300 block of South Spencer.
Police spokesman Paris Lewbel said the shooting occurred at 4:48 p.m.
The victim is an man, but his name is being withheld pending family notification.
Anyone with information about the case should call police at (630) 256-5500.
