 

Police department suspends cops who lounged in congressman's office

  • In this still image taken from security video, a Chicago police officer lies on a couch inside U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush's burglarized congressional campaign office in Chicago on May 31.

    In this still image taken from security video, a Chicago police officer lies on a couch inside U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush's burglarized congressional campaign office in Chicago on May 31. Congressman Bobby Rush's Campaign Office via AP

  • U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush listens as Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a June 11 news conference in Chicago to denounce the police officers who were caught on video lounging in the congressman's South Side campaign office while looters hit nearby stores.

    U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush listens as Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a June 11 news conference in Chicago to denounce the police officers who were caught on video lounging in the congressman's South Side campaign office while looters hit nearby stores. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
The Chicago Police Department has doled out suspensions of up to 20 days against 17 Chicago police officers and supervisors accused
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 1/14/2021 3:51 PM

The Chicago Police Department has doled out suspensions of up to 20 days against 17 Chicago police officers and supervisors accused of sleeping on a couch, popping popcorn and drinking coffee in the burglarized office of U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush at the same strip mall where looters had a field day last year.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 