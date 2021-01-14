Police department suspends cops who lounged in congressman's office

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush listens as Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a June 11 news conference in Chicago to denounce the police officers who were caught on video lounging in the congressman's South Side campaign office while looters hit nearby stores. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times

In this still image taken from security video, a Chicago police officer lies on a couch inside U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush's burglarized congressional campaign office in Chicago on May 31. Congressman Bobby Rush's Campaign Office via AP

The Chicago Police Department has doled out suspensions of up to 20 days against 17 Chicago police officers and supervisors accused of sleeping on a couch, popping popcorn and drinking coffee in the burglarized office of U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush at the same strip mall where looters had a field day last year.